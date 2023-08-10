A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Logan Meadows, a 19-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

Logan is missing from Shelbyville, Indiana which is 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12:00 PM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Logan Meadows, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or 911.