The City of Huntingburg’s Water Department has announced they will be conducting a city-wide hydrant flushing.

This city-wide hydrant flushing will begin TODAY, and continue through Friday, September 29. The process will take place at various locations throughout the city on a daily basis with flushing times typically being Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Flushing is performed to improve water quality and is a necessary preventative maintenance activity for proper waterline function. Although it may appear to waste water, flushing improves pressures and flow rates needed for fire protection, aids in maintaining proper valve and hydrant operation, and helps to provide better overall water service to our customers.

Water will remain safe to drink; however, special care and attention is recommended, especially before doing laundry. Customers of the City of Huntingburg’s Water Department are advised to run cold water through their taps for five to seven minutes to clear any discoloration in the water so that may affect laundry items. The City of Huntingburg is not responsible for the cleaning or replacement of those items.

For more information contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.