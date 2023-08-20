Indiana DNR has announced that reserved hunt applications are now open.

As of Sunday, August 20th, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.



The online method is the only way to apply for some hunts and no late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on September 24th.

The hunts available to apply for include:

Fish & Wildlife Area waterfowl hunts

Fish & Wildlife Area deer hunts

State Park property deer hunts

November Game Bird Area hunts

November youth-only Game Bird Area hunts

And Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts

There are other hunt applications that will also be available in the future, including the December Game Bird Area hunts and the Indiana Private Lands Access Hunts. The applications for these hunts will open on October 1st and the applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on October 29th.

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.



DNR would like to remind hunters that only one application per hunt is allowed and that no changes can be made once an application is submitted.



For more information visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.