(English, IN) Janice Smith-Stephenson, age 87, of English, IN passed away on August 20, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living in Paoli, IN.

She was born on October 25, 1935, to Armel Hughes and Nellie (Pavey) Hughes.

Janice was a member of the English Weslyn Church, and she enjoyed reading and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands George Smith and Lynn Stephenson.

Janice is survived by her children Mike (Joann) Smith and Becky Smith, grandchildren; John, Megan, and Justin Smith, Nichole and Matt Parks, and great-grandchildren; Gunner, Veda, Creed, and Trent.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 9:00 am until service time of 11:00 am.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Philo Jones with burial to follow at Mifflin Cemetery, Mifflin, IN.

