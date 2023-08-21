Latest News

IDEM Issues Second Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday Indiana DNR Announces Reserved Hunt Applications are Now Open City-Wide Hydrant Flushing Will Begin on Monday in Huntingburg Dubois County Highway Department Announces Closure for 47th Street Multiple Roads in Jasper will Close for Two Pavement Preservation Projects Starting Monday

(English, IN) Janice Smith-Stephenson, age 87, of English, IN passed away on August 20, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living in Paoli, IN.

She was born on October 25, 1935, to Armel Hughes and Nellie (Pavey) Hughes.

Janice was a member of the English Weslyn Church, and she enjoyed reading and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands George Smith and Lynn Stephenson.

Janice is survived by her children Mike (Joann) Smith and Becky Smith, grandchildren; John, Megan, and Justin Smith, Nichole and Matt Parks, and great-grandchildren; Gunner, Veda, Creed, and Trent.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 9:00 am until service time of 11:00 am.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Philo Jones with burial to follow at Mifflin Cemetery, Mifflin, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmangreenfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Janice Smith-Stephenson.  

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post