(Paoli, IN) Melvin Jay Rickenbaugh, age 78, of Paoli, IN passed away on August 19, 2023, at Harrison Health Care in Corydon, IN.

He was born on December 7, 1944, to William Rickenbaugh and Mamie (Alstott) Rickenbaugh in Taswell, IN.

Melvin worked drilling oil and worked for the Crawford Co. Highway Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 grandchild.

Melvin is survived by his children; Earl (Darla) Rickenbaugh, Jay Rickenbaugh, Adam Rickenbaugh, Jennifer Rickenbaugh, and Trisha (Bob) Haley, 19 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen as to Melvin’s wishes.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmangreenfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Melvin Rickenbaugh.

