Thomas Louis Eckstein, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on April 10, 1935, to Bernard “Bluegill” and Rose (Nolan) Eckstein.

He was a member of the local 710 and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He retired from Nussbaum Trucking in 2005 but continued driving for Ruxer Truck Center and Commercial Truck Sales.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Smith) Eckstein, sons, Jeff Eckstein (Karla), Tom Eckstein, and Tim Eckstein (Cindy), and daughters, Sheryl Hayes and Lori Steinhart.

He has six grandchildren, Aaron Schwartz, Chris Eckstein (Tracy), Ryan Eckstein (Heather Choate), Tyler Eckstein (Ashley) and Kassidy and Dylan Steinhart, and three great-grandchildren, Myles Eckstein, Asher Eckstein, and Liam Eckstein.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Buddy, Donnie and Bill, and sisters, Millie Stemle, Susie Egbert, Joan Wolfe and Ruth Keller.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Louis Eckstein will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held at. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. Mass time on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

