The Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet will be hosting Kim Campbell as a guest speaker.

The Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet will be held on October 11th at the Huntingburg Events Center and will be honoring Jim Huebner.

Kim “KC” Campbell is a retired Air Force Colonel who served in the Air Force for 24 years as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. Most recently, Kim served as the Director of the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the Air Force Academy. Kim is also the author of the best-selling book, Flying in the Face of Fear: A Fighter Pilot’s Lessons on Leading with Courage.

To get tickets for the Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet contact Table and Seat Sales Chairperson, Dan Fritch, at P.O. Box 565 in Jasper, by phone at 812-481-5030, by fax at 812-481-5097, or by email at bsadca@twc.com.

To learn more about Kim Campbell visit kim-kc-campbell.com.