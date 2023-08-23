The Jasper Police Department is hosting an event called Public Safety Community Day.

Public Safety Community Day is a free fun-filled family-friendly event where the public can come and hang out with Dubois County Public Safety personnel; and will take place on Wednesday, August 30th, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, at Uebelhor & Sons Toyota Field, located at 788 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Throughout the evening from 4:30 to 7:30, free burgers will be offered and Kona Ice can be purchased, as well as Activities will be available including face painting, an interactive vehicle display, an air-soft station, and The Balloon Guys making balloon art for purchase.

Other items on the event’s list of activities include, two K9 demos will be shown from 5:15 to 5:45 and from 6:30 to 7:00, at 6 The Lifeline Helicopter will land at the event, at 7:15 a water balloon fight will take place, and at 7:30 The Lifeline Helicopter will take off.