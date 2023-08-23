Latest News

Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet Hosting Guest Speaker Kim Campbell JPD Hosting Free Public Safety Community Day Event Sisters of St. Benedict to Hold Season of Creation Documentary Series Dubois Branch Library Announces September Event Schedule Heart of Jasper to Host Open House for Available Building Space Downtown

The Jasper Police Department is hosting an event called Public Safety Community Day.

Public Safety Community Day is a free fun-filled family-friendly event where the public can come and hang out with Dubois County Public Safety personnel; and will take place on Wednesday, August 30th, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, at Uebelhor & Sons Toyota Field, located at 788 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Throughout the evening from 4:30 to 7:30, free burgers will be offered and Kona Ice can be purchased, as well as Activities will be available including face painting, an interactive vehicle display, an air-soft station, and The Balloon Guys making balloon art for purchase.

Other items on the event’s list of activities include, two K9 demos will be shown from 5:15 to 5:45 and from 6:30 to 7:00, at 6 The Lifeline Helicopter will land at the event, at 7:15 a water balloon fight will take place, and at 7:30 The Lifeline Helicopter will take off.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post