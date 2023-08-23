



FERDINAND, IN — The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Indiana will be hosting film screenings for the Season

of Creation, the annual Christian celebration to pray and respond together to the cry of Creation. The three

documentaries are meant to help us understand the challenges we face in caring for our common home.

On Sunday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m., the Sisters will screen “Chasing Coral,” a film showing divers,

photographers and scientists setting out on an ocean adventure to discover why coral reefs are disappearing and to

reveal the underwater mystery to the world.



On Sunday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m., the Sisters will screen “Kiss the Ground.” In this documentary, activists,

Scientists, farmers, and politicians turn to regenerative agriculture to save the planet’s topsoil, and combat climate

change.



On Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m., the Sisters will screen “2040.” This film embarks on a journey to explore

what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us

to improve our planet and shift them rapidly into the mainstream.



The films will be shown in the St. Benedict’s Brew Works Auditorium on the grounds of Monastery Immaculate

Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana. Those interested in watching any or all of the three films can register online at

www.thedome.org/season-of-creation-films or by calling 812-367-1411. There is no charge to attend, but free-will

offerings will be accepted.



This film series and participation in the Season of Creation are part of the Sisters’ ongoing engagement with

the Laudato Si’ Goals: to care for our common home; to respond to the cry of the poor; to engage in ecological

economics; to practice ecological spirituality; to participate in ecological education; to adopt more sustainable

lifestyles; and to support community resilience and participatory action.



The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the

United States — over 100 members strong and thriving. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community.

