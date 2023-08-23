The Dubois Branch Library has announced its September event schedule.

The Dubois Branch Library would like to remind that September is National Library Card sign-up month, and if you don’t have a card yet stop by your nearest library to apply for one. Library Cards are free and with one you can check out books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks, as well as have access to thousands of online materials.

They would also like to remind the public that they will be closed on September 4th for Labor Day.

On Tuesdays in September, from 3:15-4:30 PM, they will have an Activity Corner for ages 10 – 18 where they can enjoy a snack, crafts, and games with other students after school.

On Wednesdays in September at 9 AM, they will host Geri Fit—lightweight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library.

On Fridays in September at 9 AM, they will host Chair Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library.

On Wednesday, September 6th at 11 AM they will have Little Explorers, an activity for children ages 2-6 with an adult with crafts, activities, stories, and more. No registration is required.

Saturday, September 9th at 7 PM they will host the Concert with Wildflowers and Weeds. A blend of music genres will be played including traditional bluegrass, new grass, folk, and old rock classics.

On Monday, September 11th, at 6 PM they will have a Scrape Painting Kids Craft for kids 4 years and older. Children under 8 years old must have an adult with them and pre-registration is required.

On Wednesday, September 13th at 7 PM they will have a Slow Ukulele Jam with Duane Murphy. Newbies and experienced ukulele players are welcome to take part in this slow jam, and if you don’t have a ukulele you can check one out from the Ferdinand Branch Library.

On Wednesday, September 20th at 11 AM they will have Little Explorers, an activity for children ages 2-6 with an adult with crafts, activities, stories, and more. No registration is required.

On Wednesday, September 20th at 6 PM they will host a Scrape Painting Adult Craft for adults 18 and older. Pre-registration is required.

On Friday, September 22nd, from 2:30 to 3:30 PM the Lego Club for ages 8-12 will meet where you can design and build unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

On Monday, September 25th at 6:30 PM, the End of the Month Book Club will meet. They are currently reading “The Book Club” by Mary Alice Monroe. You can stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book.

On Wednesday, September 27th at 5:30 PM they will host a Flowerpot Windchime Kids Craft for kids 7 and older. Children under 8 years old must have an adult with them.

For more details, to learn about their other upcoming events, or to register for programs visit the Calendar on their website at jdcpl.us.

You can also sign up for events by calling the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548.