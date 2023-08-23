Jasper, IN – The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Thursday, August 24th.

The Heart of Jasper will host this event for the public to show the available building space in the downtown area. The event will begin at 4:30 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Heart of Jasper will give a brief presentation on the incentives and resources available for new businesses and building owners. The building owners will be available at their building locations to give tours and answer questions about the available space from 4:30-6:30 P.M. The participating locations are listed below:

Address Location 623 MAIN ST For Lease Former Elements of Design 413 MAIN ST For Lease Next to Gary’s Barbershop 506 MAIN ST For Lease Upstairs of Boeckman Furniture 510 1/2 MAIN ST For Lease Upstairs of Boeckman Furniture 217 E FIFTH ST For Lease Former Herald Printing 305 MILL ST For Lease Former Downtown Fitness and Running 225 RIVER CENTRE LANDING For Lease River Centre 205 S MAIN STREET For Lease Building adjacent to Headquarters 519 MAIN ST For Lease Former Gold Door Title /Next to Jagged Edge 506 JACKSON ST For Lease Former Top Knot 122 E EIGHTH ST For Lease Space next to Hoosier Blooms

Following the Open House, the Dubois County Entrepreneurs and Innovators will meet from 6:30 to 8 P.M. at Livewire Co-Working Space for networking, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. You can learn more about how to start a business from presenter, Virginia Caudill, Rural Navigator with the Indiana Small Business Development Center. She will inform you of the various free services that are available to those wanting to start a business and move forward with their dreams. RSVP by emailing success@duboisstrong.com.