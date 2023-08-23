Latest News

Jasper, IN – The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Thursday, August 24th.

The Heart of Jasper will host this event for the public to show the available building space in the downtown area. The event will begin at 4:30 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Heart of Jasper will give a brief presentation on the incentives and resources available for new businesses and building owners. The building owners will be available at their building locations to give tours and answer questions about the available space from 4:30-6:30 P.M. The participating locations are listed below:

Address Location
623 MAIN ST  For LeaseFormer Elements of Design
413 MAIN STFor LeaseNext to Gary’s Barbershop
506 MAIN STFor LeaseUpstairs of Boeckman Furniture
510 1/2 MAIN ST  For LeaseUpstairs of Boeckman Furniture
217 E FIFTH STFor LeaseFormer Herald Printing
305 MILL ST  For LeaseFormer Downtown Fitness and Running
225 RIVER CENTRE LANDINGFor LeaseRiver Centre 
205 S MAIN STREET  For LeaseBuilding adjacent to Headquarters
519 MAIN ST  For LeaseFormer Gold Door Title /Next to Jagged Edge
506 JACKSON ST  For LeaseFormer Top Knot
122 E EIGHTH STFor LeaseSpace next to Hoosier Blooms

Following the Open House, the Dubois County Entrepreneurs and Innovators will meet from 6:30 to 8 P.M. at Livewire Co-Working Space for networking, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. You can learn more about how to start a business from presenter, Virginia Caudill, Rural Navigator with the Indiana Small Business Development Center. She will inform you of the various free services that are available to those wanting to start a business and move forward with their dreams. RSVP by emailing success@duboisstrong.com.

