The Indiana Department of Education announced an expansion to the Indiana Learns program.

Indiana Learns is a statewide grant program providing qualifying parents and families with $1,000 to spend on math, and English and language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.

Launched in October 2022, the goal of Indiana Learns is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was initially open to students in the fourth and fifth grades, but the expansion of the program now allows for students in third through eighth grade, who scored below proficiency in math or English and language arts on the 2023 administration of ILEARN, to be eligible for grant funds.

In addition to the expanded student eligibility, the following program updates are also now effective:

An Increase in awards for all students with established accounts to $1,000

Families establishing new accounts will receive $1,000

Families can re-apply for funds after the initial award has been spent

School corporations can serve as learning partners, providing tutoring support direct to students, without the match requirement

Expansion of service opportunity to include tutoring during the school day, for example, during lunch or any instructional period except reading or math

And Individual schools within a school corporation can now apply to serve as learning partners

To learn more about the Indiana Learns Grant Program or to apply, visit IndianaLearns.org.

Families with questions can reach out to the Indiana Learns team by emailing info@indianalearns.org or by calling 317-203-9236.

Indiana Learns is also accepting applications for learning partners that can deliver high-quality math or English and language arts tutoring to Hoosier students in person, virtually, or through a hybrid model.

To find information about learning partner requirements and application information, visit indianalearns.org/learning-partners.