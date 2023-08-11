Attorney General Rokita is warning Hoosiers to be cautious about buying secondhand Taylor Swift tickets.

With Taylor Swift tickets becoming available for concerts coming to Indianapolis in November of 2024, Attorney General Rokita is reminding Hoosiers that scammers are looking to take advantage of fans and would-be concertgoers; as well as he is offering these tips to keep Hoosiers safe when buying tickets:

Investigate offers you know are too good to be true. Sellers, especially on online marketplaces and social media websites, may offer tickets at face value or below for events that are sold out or in high demand, but many offers end up being scams. Some sellers may say they need to sell tickets quickly, falsely claiming, things like they have a sick relative, a medical emergency, or an overseas military assignment.

Stay updated through verified channels and reputable sources like Taylor Swift’s official website and verified ticketing platforms for legitimate announcements about ticket sales and availability.

Only buy from trusted ticket resellers instead of individuals or social media profiles that are not associated with the event. Beware of websites that copy popular ticket sellers’ logos or tour logos.

Before providing any payment or personal information, research a seller’s reputation. Search the seller’s name, username, email address, phone number, and other details for information. Even if you find no negative information, don’t assume that the seller is trustworthy because scammers change names regularly.

Always use a credit card. With a credit card, if a problem arises, you have the potential for greater protection and the ability to dispute charges, unlike other payment methods. Scammers often request unconventional payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover, such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Unlike credit cards, these transactions are largely irreversible, making it much harder to fix if a scammer tries to pull a fast one.

Other payment methods that raise concerns are those involving gift cards, cash, or wire transfers. If you’re using an app to transfer funds, be sure you understand the protections the service provides or doesn’t provide before making a transaction.

And if you think you know the seller, double-check. Scammers may hack social media accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who’s selling tickets. Before sending money, contact your friend directly to make sure the deal isn’t just a part of a scammer’s scheme.

Consumers who believe they have been defrauded should immediately report the details to the company they used to make the payment and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.

Hoosiers can report scams to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 317-232-6330.