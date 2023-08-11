Jasper Community Arts is seeking volunteers for its 2023-2024 public performance season.

Twelve shows will be presented across a variety of genres during this performance season and multiple areas are needing volunteers.

Front-of-House Volunteers are needed to assist with scanning tickets, distributing programs, and ushering patrons.

Backstage Volunteers are needed for load-in and load-out, operate follow spots, and assist with wardrobe.

Those who participate in volunteer work will be able to attend the performance for free.

To complete an online volunteer application or for more information about other volunteer opportunities, visit jasperarts.org/volunteer.

You can also contact for more information Volunteer Coordinator, Liz Book at 812-482-3070 or email jasperarts@jasperindiana.gov.