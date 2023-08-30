(Marengo, IN) Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 49-year-old Bernie Breeding on the night of, August 29, 2023.

When authorities entered Breeding’s residence they were met with a firearm pointed in their direction. Responding officers were forced to discharge their weapons and the suspect was shot.

Police performed life-saving measures on Bernie Breeding and were unsuccessful. He succumbed to his injuries and family members have been notified. An ongoing investigation is being conducted and the results will be turned over to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office for review once completed. There is no danger to the public.

We’ll update this story with more information as it is made available.