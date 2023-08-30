(Jasper, IN) Ireland, IN resident, Zach Leinenbach, his wife, Emily, and their three children have been coping with 36-year-old Zach’s Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) diagnosis since December. GBS is a rare disorder that causes the body’s immune system to attack its nerves and damage the nervous system; within a matter of days, Zach was paralyzed to the point of losing his ability to breathe on his own.

He was placed on a ventilator at a Louisville hospital and has remained there since.

Zach’s wife, Emily, has been dividing her time between her husband’s bedside, children at home, a full-time job, and the family farm. When Celebration Ice moved into their new plant in 2016 Zach was, and has been for several years, an integral part of the business’ family.

The company has announced that 100% of sales collected from the 31 S Clay Street Honor Box location from now until September 4, 2023. Purchasing 7 pounds of ice for $1.00 with cash or check will directly benefit our neighbors, the Leinenbach family while celebrating the Labor Day holiday.

Donations can also be sent using Venmo to @emilyzachleinenbach or by check made payable to Emily Leinenbach C/O Barb Hopf mailed to 6528 W 260S, Huntingburg, IN, 47542.