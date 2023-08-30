Over 40,000 students were automatically enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars program.

The announcement was recently made by Governor Holcomb and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education of the automatic enrollment in the 2027 cohort of the program.

Automatic enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program was on the Governor’s 2023 Next Level Agenda to help increase educational attainment. Recently legislation was passed that allows the Commission to automatically enroll all financially eligible students into the program.

The 21st Century Scholars program is nationally recognized and one of Indiana’s keys to narrowing gaps in educational attainment. The scholarship covers up to full tuition and fees at Indiana colleges and universities for students from low-income backgrounds.

It is estimated that over 20,000 additional students will be enrolled in the program for each 8th-grade class. Students who are automatically enrolled must still meet subsequent requirements to obtain the scholarship.

In addition to providing a way to manage the cost of college, the 21st Century Scholars program gives students a peer network and support system, ensuring students have what they need to be successful in college.