An accident in Jasper causes $20,000 in damages.

On Thursday, August 3rd, at approximately 12:15 PM, the driver of a 2019 Buick was traveling south on Jackson Street.

At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Honda was traveling east on 12th Street and stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the Honda stopped at the intersection but did not see the Buick and proceeded through the intersection and failed to yield to the Buick causing the front end of the Buick to crash into the driver’s side of the Honda.

There are no known injuries in the accident due to all occupants in both vehicles denying immediate medical attention.

Both the Honda and the Buick sustained $10,000 each in damages in the accident, for a total amount of $20,000 in damages.

No known charges have been filed at this time.