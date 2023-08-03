Linda Lou Harp, age 72, of English, IN passed away on August 2, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

She was born on February 3, 1951, to John Wm. Meyer and Betty (Wright) Meyer in Eckerty, IN.

Linda was a member of the Lincoln Hills Community Christian Church in English, IN. She is retired from Paoli Hospital where she worked as a Nurses Aid. She enjoyed watching TV and going to church activities.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Darrel Meyer.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Harp of 36 years, her sisters; Reta Goodman (Charles Copple) and Arline Merritt, her brothers; Randy Meyer, Tony Meyer, Dana Meyer, and John D. Meyer, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:00 am on Monday.

Officiating the funeral service will be Sis. Marcia Dodge with burial at Bethany Union Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

