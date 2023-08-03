An organization to help pregnant women and parents of young children is coming to Jasper.

This organization called the “Trotter House” provides free counseling, infant supplies, assistance, referrals, and more for any men and women in Dubois County who are pregnant or have young children and need help.

The ribbon cutting for the Trotter House will be on Saturday, August 12th, at 9:30 AM at Trotter House, located at 671 Third Avenue, Suite F in Jasper.

To learn more about the Trotter House, the services they offer, or to donate to the organization, visit trotterhouse.org