Three recipients for the Arthur O. Davis 4-H Horse & Pony Scholarship Program have been announced.

The program provides to a Horse & Pony member in their final year of 4-H $5,000 towards an accredited trade school, 2-year junior college, certificate program, or 4-year university. Successful fundraising for the scholarship has allowed another award to two runners-up of $750 scholarships.

The scholarship is named after Arthur O. Davis, former Porter County 4-H Horse & Pony Superintendent, who passed unexpectedly in March of 2022. His family established the scholarship named after him that is managed through the Porter County Community Foundation and they continue to raise funds for the endowment to increase the amount of the awards and fund the permanent endowment.

Scholarship winners must apply and meet the criteria including but not limited to demonstrating exceptional leadership while a 4-H member and embodying the 4-H values and spirit.

The winners of this year’s scholarships are: