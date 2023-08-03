A school bus safety campaign will soon be in effect across Indiana.

As students head back to the classroom, state and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences.

As part of the back-to-school Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign, better known as SAVE, over the next couple of weeks, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

To prevent unsafe driving, officers will use a range of enforcement strategies from high-visibility patrols to police spotters on buses. Agencies will also be working to raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety and following the law.

Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop when the overhead lights on a school bus are flashing yellow. Once the lights turn red and the stop arm extends, drivers are required to stop on all roads with one exception. On highways divided by a physical barrier, such as a concrete wall or grassy median, only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop.

Motorists should also be mindful of posted speed limits, avoid distractions and watch for children in or near school and residential areas.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction and violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, and have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to 1 year for the second.

If the person disregarding a school bus stop arm causes bodily injury to a person, the offense becomes a Class 6 felony and violators face anywhere from six months to two and a half years in jail. If someone is killed, the offense becomes a Class 5 felony, carrying a sentence between one year and six years.