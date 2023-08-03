Latest News

Over 3000 pounds of plastic were recycled at the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s annual Agriculture Recycling Day.

Farmers and land managers took advantage of the opportunity to recycle their plastic pesticide jugs at the Agriculture Recycling Day on Thursday, August 3 where approximately 2900 plastic pesticide jugs were recycled. 

Some other farm plastics were also recycled, bringing the total to over 3000 pounds of plastic recycled. 

Additionally, farmers brought in 645 gallons of used oil to be recycled.

For more information about other recycling and proper disposal in the county visit, duboiscountyrecycles.org or check out the District’s Facebook page.

