Latest News

Indiana State Police Arrest Washington Man for Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography The Produce Patching Expecting Washington Market Location to Open This Summer Dubois County Health Department to Host Community Blood Drive with Red Cross on July 30 Melody Ginder Promoted to SVB&T Assistant Vice President, Compliance Analyst II & CRA Officer Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and Jasper Chaber to Host Two Succession Planning Webinars

The Jasper Chamber has announced it will hold two online webinars on succession planning in coordination with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

These informative meetings will both be held on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025, at 10 AM and 3 PM, on Microsoft Teams, with Gary Sturgill from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance leading the discussion.

Both sessions are aimed at helping prepare for the future of your business, whether you’re planning to retire, transition to family, or just want a solid plan in place. Gary will cover simple steps you can take now to protect your business, your employees, and your legacy.

Those wishing to participate can find the 10 AM meeting by clicking here, and the 3 PM meeting by clicking here.

If you have any questions, contact Gary Sturgill by email at gary.sturgill@infb.com, or by phone at 812-788-0803.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post