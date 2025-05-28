The Jasper Chamber has announced it will hold two online webinars on succession planning in coordination with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

These informative meetings will both be held on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025, at 10 AM and 3 PM, on Microsoft Teams, with Gary Sturgill from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance leading the discussion.

Both sessions are aimed at helping prepare for the future of your business, whether you’re planning to retire, transition to family, or just want a solid plan in place. Gary will cover simple steps you can take now to protect your business, your employees, and your legacy.

Those wishing to participate can find the 10 AM meeting by clicking here, and the 3 PM meeting by clicking here.

If you have any questions, contact Gary Sturgill by email at gary.sturgill@infb.com, or by phone at 812-788-0803.