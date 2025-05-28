Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has promoted Melody Ginder to Assistant Vice President, Compliance Analyst II & CRA Officer.

Melody began her banking career with Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company in 2015 as a loan processor. In 2017, she accepted the position of Compliance Analyst, and in 2019, was named the Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer.

Melody graduated from Wabash Valley College in 2002 with an associate’s degree in business and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2004.

She currently resides in Jasper, Indiana, with her husband, Mark, and their three daughters, Tessa, Peyton, and Brianna.

Melody is an active member of Holy Family Church. She serves as the treasurer of the Indy Eleven Soccer Club 2012G team, teaches Junior Achievement at Jasper Elementary School, and volunteers regularly at Holy Trinity Catholic School. She is also a member of the Middles of Dubois County, Jasper German Club, and Women Empowering Women.

In her free time, Melody enjoys traveling, watching soccer and basketball games, and attending community events.



Melody can be reached at 812-634-4921 or mginder@svbt.bank.