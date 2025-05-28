The Dubois County Health Department, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST. The event will be held in the department’s Education Room at 1187 S. Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

With a constant demand for blood across the country, local residents are encouraged to participate and help make a life-saving difference. Just one blood donation can help save up to three lives, making each contribution vital.

Appointments are recommended to help minimize wait times, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Donors can schedule a time to give at www.redcrossblood.org by entering their ZIP code or using the sponsor code “DCHD.” Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All donors should bring a photo ID and are encouraged to hydrate and eat a healthy meal beforehand. For questions about the event or location, contact the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7050 or visit www.duboiscountyin.org.