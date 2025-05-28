In a recent post to their Facebook Page, The Produce Patch has announced they are expecting to open their new Washington market location this summer.

The Produce Patch is a southern Indiana Farm focused on growing and retailing at their markets, fresh, locally grown annual flowers, fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, and mums. Their farm is also committed to using sustainable practices, growing non-GMO produce, and is USDA GAP Certified.

Similar to their other six markets, the Washington location will be open seasonally 7 days a week, mid-April through October.

They also stated that they hope to eventually offer closed-case items like local frozen meats, but those items may not be available until 2026, depending on construction.

For more information on The Produce Patch and their other open market locations, visit: producepatchfarmmarket.com/.