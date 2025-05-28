Members of the Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, with assistance from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Washington man for distribution and possession of child pornography.

Chad C. Cooper, a 42-year-old male from Washington, was arrested Wednesday, May 28th, following the execution of a residential search warrant.

Detective Robert Whyte initiated the investigation in March 2025 and, using a variety of investigative techniques, identified a potential suspect. Detective Whyte applied for and was granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. The search warrant was executed in Washington. The ICAC Task Force, which included detectives from the Indiana State Police, forensic examiners from ISP’s Digital Forensics Unit, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Troopers from the Jasper District, seized electronic and digital media devices. During forensic examinations and the interview, evidence of child pornography files were located. Tools from the Child Rescue Coalition also assisted in making the arrest. Chad Cooper was arrested without incident and transported to the Daviess County Jail, where his custody was transferred for the following charges:

• 3 Counts of Distribution of Child Pornography (Under Age of 12), a Level 4 Felony

• 2 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Under Age of 12), a level 5 Felony

The Indiana ICAC Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes people who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. The Indiana State Police oversees the task force.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.

ICAC Taskforce website: https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.