On Thursday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. EDT, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host a concert at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana. Directed by Aaron Boaz, the performance will feature the Academy Chamber Orchestra, Central Christian Chancel Choir, and the Central Bell Canto. The concert program will include works by Mozart, Bach, and Shostakovich. Admission is free and open to the public, with a free-will offering available for those who wish to support the event.

The Academy Chamber Orchestra, based in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, is a group of aspiring young musicians dedicated to the performance of classical music. Known for their blend of youthful energy and exceptional skill, the orchestra has earned acclaim for delivering polished and passionate performances. Their director, Aaron Boaz, began violin studies at the age of four. He earned a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from the University of Louisville and a Master of Music in Violin Performance from Northwestern University. Boaz has performed across Europe, including in Ireland, England, Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, and gave a sold-out performance in Vienna, Austria. He is the sponsor and director of the Boaz Performance Academy in Floyds Knobs and the Music Performance Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, and is also the author of the Fiddle Steps Bluegrass Violin Method.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand form one of the largest communities of Benedictine women in the United States, with more than 95 members. Rooted in the Benedictine tradition, they dedicate their lives to prayer, community, hospitality, and service. Through their work and presence, they strive to be instruments of peace while supporting others in their spiritual journey. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was established in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who traveled to Ferdinand to educate the children of local settlers. Since then, over 1,000 women have joined the community. Today, their ministries extend far beyond education and the borders of Ferdinand, with members serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and more.