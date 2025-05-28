Shoals Elementary School has been named one of 16 schools across Indiana to newly earn STEM Certification from the Indiana Department of Education. The designation recognizes the school’s commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education both inside and beyond the classroom.

The STEM Certification program, launched in 2015, honors schools that take an innovative and student-centered approach to learning. Certified schools engage students through hands-on projects, community involvement, and interdisciplinary instruction that extends into humanities and the arts.

Shoals Elementary is part of the Shoals Community School Corporation and now joins more than 100 schools statewide that hold this prestigious recognition. The program also noted schools making significant progress in STEM education through Developing status and renewals.

This year’s schools that have newly earned STEM Certification are:

Adams Central Junior/Senior High School, Adams Central Community Schools

Anderson High School, Anderson Community School Corporation

Brush Creek Elementary School, Jennings County Community Schools

Critchfield Elementary School, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Elwood Haynes Elementary School, Kokomo Community Schools

Fishback Creek Public Academy, MSD of Pike Township

Greensburg Junior High School, Greensburg Community Schools

Helmsburg Elementary, Brown County School Corporation

James A. Garfield School, Indianapolis Public Schools

Kingsford Heights Elementary, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Lakeview Elementary, Monroe County Community School Corporation

North Harrison High School, North Harrison Community School Corporation

Northpoint Elementary, Penn-Harris-Madison Schools

Salem Middle School, Salem School Corporation

Scipio Elementary, Jennings County Community Schools

Shoals Elementary School, Shoals School Corporation

This year’s schools that have renewed STEM Certification for an additional five years are:

Aurora Elementary School, South Dearborn Community School Corporation

Claypool Elementary, Warsaw Community Schools

Elm Road Elementary, Penn-Harris-Madison Schools

Jefferson Elementary, Warsaw Community Schools

Maconaquah Middle School, Maconaquah School Corporation

Madison Elementary School, Warsaw Community Schools

Mary Castle Elementary, MSD of Lawrence Township

Skiles Test Elementary, MSD of Lawrence Township

Washington STEM Academy, Warsaw Community Schools

Each of these schools completed a rigorous application and review process, which must be repeated every five years to remain certified.



A new designation was added beginning with the 2022-2023 school year to highlight schools that have demonstrated significant progress in creating an engaging STEM culture and empowering students to create and innovate through integrated STEM learning experiences. Schools designated as Developing in STEM Certification are:

Adams Central Elementary, Adams Central Community Schools

Borden Elementary School, Borden-Henryville School Corporation

East Noble High School, East Noble School Corporation

Kesling Intermediate School, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Medora STEM Academy, Medora Community Schools

Each of these schools are continuing to establish infrastructure for sustainable, high-quality STEM education and will receive intentional, strategic support from IDOE as they progress toward STEM Certification.

View a complete list of Indiana STEM Certified schools here. Schools interested in pursuing STEM Certification can review the guidance here.