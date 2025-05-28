Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has recently announced the promotion of Zach Brown to Vice President and Business Banker.

Zach is from Paoli, Indiana, and graduated from Paoli Jr. Sr. High School. Following graduation, Zach immediately joined the United States Marine Corps, where he spent five years on active duty, during which he served two tours in Afghanistan.

After completing military service, Zach was offered the position as manager at the French Lick Airport. During this time, Zach worked to earn a BA in Business Leadership from Ashford University and an M.B.A. with a specialization in finance. Zach also worked as the Executive Director for the Orange County Economic Development Partnership and has earned a certificate from Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute.



Zach is currently serving as a member of the Orange County Council and is a member of Elon Christian Church. He resides in French Lick, Indiana, with his wife, Nikita, and two sons, Cutler and Carston.



Zach can be reached at 812-936-5681 or zbrown@svbt.bank.