Mary Jane Loechte, age 92, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, surrounded by her seven daughters at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary Jane was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 30, 1933, to Xavier Sr. and Leona (Schnell) Vonderheide. She married her husband of nearly 67 years, Maurice Loechte on October 23, 1954, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2021.

She was a loving mother and was dedicated to raising her seven daughters.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church for 71 years, Christian Mothers, and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary.

Mary Jane enjoyed her flowers and bird watching, especially Hummingbirds, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her seven daughters, Karen (Glenn) Knies, Winter Springs, FL, Geraldine (Robert) Hamm, Jasper, IN, Sarah (Ken) Van Winkle, Owensboro, KY, Marcia (Donald) Seitz, Jasper, IN, Donna (Gary) Hanselman, Jasper, IN, Ruth (Rob) Voegel, Evansville, IN, Lisa (Keith) Witte, Jasper, IN, 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one brother, Xavier “Junie” (Irma) Vonderheide, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, one granddaughter, Alexis Gerteisen, and two sisters, Patricia Durcholz and an infant Sarah Jane Vonderheide.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Brookside Village and staff for their kind and compassionate care for their mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jane Loechte will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish.

