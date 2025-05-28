Latest News

The Dubois County Coalition for Adolescent Resilience and Empowerment Strategies will host a free retreat on Wednesday, June 18 in Jasper.

The CommUNITY Youth Retreat, for Dubois County incoming freshmen through 2025 graduates, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pastries and fruit will be available at 8:30.

Among the speakers will be Huntingburg Mayor Neil Elkins and Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide; they will talk about making the most of leadership skills. Other speakers will share vaping facts and trends, lead a cultural competency circle and help students learn refusal skills. Students will attend a session about how to plan meaningful activities to carry out at school and will have time to work on the projects they choose.

Lunch and snacks will be provided. Free T-shirts will be given while supplies last.

To register, use the QR code from the flier or email DuboisCountyCARES@gmail.com.

The retreat will be held at Center on Fifth, 505 W. Fifth St., Jasper. Parking is behind the building; enter Door 5.

Dubois County CARES works to support adolescents in remaining alcohol- and drug-free. It has an adult coalition as well as CARES clubs at the county high schools. For more information, send an email to the address given above or call 812-827-8464.

