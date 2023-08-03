Purdue Extension of Dubois County is hosting a Local Foods Expo.

This second annual “Dubois County Local Foods Expo” will be held at Sultan’s Run Golf Course located at 1490 North Meridian Road in Jasper on Tuesday, August 22nd from 5 to 8 PM EST.

At the expo, they will be serving a meal prepared by Chef Phil Barth that is sourced from all local ingredients, as well as you’ll find vendors from both the Jasper Farmer’s Market and the Huntingburg Farmer’s Market set up at the pavilion.

After shopping and dining, guests will get to hear from this year’s two keynote speakers: Dr. Julia Valliant and Dr. James Farmer who are both involved in local food systems and how they impact our health as a community.

Tickets for the expo are on sale now for $30 each. To register for the event visit bit.ly/DCLocalFoods23 or call 812-482-1782.