The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2023 President’s Community Excellence Award.

This award is given to an individual who has contributed generously of his or her time, talents, or resources to the Jasper community.

The award is open to all walks of life and honors those who give what they can of what they have, in order to make a difference.

All nominations will be judged by a committee made of the current Jasper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The award will be presented by Chamber Board President, Ruger Kerstiens, at the Jasper Chamber Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 26th.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, September 8th.

The nominee must be an individual but may be nominated by an individual or organization.

Nomination forms must be submitted along with a letter of up to one page listing the reasons for the nomination and a biography of the individual listing his or her service to the community.

It is recommended to be specific regarding the areas of Community Support and Involvement, Business Excellence, Leadership Skills, and Creativity.

Nominations that were submitted in previous years are encouraged to be re-submitted for consideration in this year’s selection process.

Nomination forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce located at 302 West 6th Street.

For more information call the Chamber at 812-482-6866.