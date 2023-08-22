The City of Huntingburg announced a pavement preservation project is starting next week.

Due to this pavement preservation project in Huntingburg, multiple roads will have traffic control measures in place on Monday, August 28th, and Tuesday, August 29th.

The roads that will have these traffic control measures are:

Chestnut Street, between 12 th Street and 19 th Street

Street and 19 Street County Road 400 West, between 12 th Street and Phoenix Drive

Street and Phoenix Drive And Cherry Ridge Drive, between Cherry Street and Highland Drive

The work is expected to take place between approximately 8 AM and 5 PM, weather permitting.

All vehicles parked on the roads must be moved off the road by 7 AM.

For more information contact the Huntingburg Street Department at 812-683-4122.