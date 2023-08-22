(Indianapolis, IN) As an administration by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the Indiana chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) has served more than 40,000 students since its 2006 inception with a 95% graduation rate among participants. The graduating class of 2023 was represented in 52 Hoosier counties that were awarded a portion of over $23,200,000 distributed through JAG.

Funds distributed to 49 Dubois, Orange, Perry, and Pike County students totaling $1,161,667 were allocated through various programs such as the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O’Bannon Grant.

Louisville, KY, recently hosted the 40th Annual National Training Seminar where the Hoosier state earned recognition for exceeding six nationally established goals for the JAG program. Criteria for the “6 of 6 Award” are relative to graduation rates, post-secondary education, job placement, and other milestones.

Indiana earned the “6 of 6 Award” by placing 12% more students in jobs and having a 5% higher graduation rate than each national average goal.

A complete list of the most recent JAG Scholarships awarded by county can be accessed by following the link provided below.