A Jasper High School graduate received a scholarship from the Association of Indiana Counties.

Jasper High School graduate Riley Fischer was presented with a $500 scholarship by the Association of Indiana Counties and sponsored by SRI, Inc.

AIC’s Dustin Renner and SRI, Inc.’s Zach Hughes, presented the scholarship to Riley during a Commissioners Meeting at the Dubois County Courthouse.

Four students from across the state were awarded $500 scholarships. Scholarship recipients are spring 2023 graduates from Indiana high schools who planned to attend a school of higher education in Indiana in the fall of 2023.

The recipients will be honored at the AIC’s Annual Conference next month.

For more information about the scholarships, contact Elizabeth Mallers at emallers@indianacounties.org.