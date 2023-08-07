A free program on native plants will be held this weekend.

Sharon Sorenson, a passionate birder, and native plant enthusiast will present a free program on “Why Plant Natives and How to Choose the Right Ones” on Saturday, August 12th, at 10 AM Central Time at the Wood Memorial High School auditorium in Oakland City.

Native plants and natural landscapes promote environmentally sound landscaping practices that help preserve biodiversity through the establishment, restoration, and preservation of native plant communities.

No matter what size of space you have to landscape, Sharon will provide information on why you should plant native plants and which natives can be used for any sized space.