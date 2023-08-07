Latest News

Saint Pius Catholic Church is holding its annual Fall Festival in September.

The Fall Festival will be held on Sunday, September 10 at the church located on IN-66 in Troy. 

On the menu at the festival will be their Famous Soup by the bowl or gallon, Fried Chicken or Pulled Pork Dinners, Hamburgers, Brats, and Homemade Pie. 

They will have eat-in or carry-out for the dinners and optional curbside pick-up of the soup. Serving begins at 11 AM CDT and the church asks that you bring your own container for carry-out soup.

Entertainment also available at the event includes live music by Eryn Sommer, Games for Adults and Children, and a Raffle.

On By Celia Neukam

