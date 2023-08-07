The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting its Second Saturday Basement Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, August 12th, from 10 AM to 1 Pm and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This sale will have many feature areas and new books including books on Archaeology and Ancient Civilizations, books for young people such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Captain Underpants, Harry Potter, and Bad Kitty, a table of Back-To-School books for younger readers, and DIY books for adults.

School supplies for students are being given away at this sale as well as a drawing for a craft kit for students; plus the usual drawing for three $5 coupons which can be used at a subsequent sale.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; and children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectible Special table are variously priced. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, stained books in your donations.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page.