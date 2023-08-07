A Nashville comedian will soon be performing at the Astra.

Brian Bates is a Nashville-based comedian who tours the country; and on Saturday, September 23, he will be performing at the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM for this performance with host Curtis Crow setting the stage at 7:30 PM, opening act Jake Ruble following, and Bates then performing at 8:00 PM.

Bates worked for nearly 20 years in corporate America before he launched a career in stand-up comedy.

You may have seen Bates’ Dry Bar Comedy special “Uper Important” or heard him as a guest on the Grand Ole Opry. He can also be heard regularly on LaughUSA on Sirius XM radio.

When not on the road, Brian joins fellow comedians Nate Bargatze, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay as one of the hosts of the “NateLand Podcast”.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com with general admission tickets on the main floor and balcony priced at $20.