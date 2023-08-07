Memorial Hospital received three awards from the American Heart Association.

Forty hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Out of the forty hospitals in Indiana receiving awards, Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper received, Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Stroke Award: Gold Plus, and Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll.

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care.

A full list of award winners in Indiana, as well as a description of the awards for Afib, Heart Failure, Mission Lifeline, Stroke, and Resuscitation, can be found at usnewsbrandfuse.com/AmericanHeartAssociation/2023/IN/

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative, visit heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.