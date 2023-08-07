The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is hosting its annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil.

This sixth annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil will be held on International Overdose Awareness Day, Thursday, August 31st from 7 to 8:30 PM EST at Birdseye Park.

The event includes a variety of activities such as guest speakers, a poem-reading about addiction’s effects, an opportunity for members of the public to speak, live music, a candle lighting ceremony, a nasal Narcan demonstration with free Narcan doses for all attendees, and access to free materials on substance use disorder, grief, local resources, and more.

Those attending will need to bring their own blankets and/or chairs to sit on. Bringing remembrance photos of loved ones is also encouraged.

You can find out more about the event by looking the group up and “liking” their Facebook page, “Dubois County Substance Abuse Council,” finding the organization on Instagram and Twitter, or by emailing the coordinator at dcsac@duboiscountyin.org.