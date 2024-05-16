In a special board meeting, the Southeast Dubois County School Board of Trustees hired Dr. Matt Thompson as the principal of Forest Park High School. Dr. Thompson is returning to Dubois County, after growing up in Huntingburg and graduating from Southridge High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University in History, and then went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Indiana Wesleyan, followed by a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Indiana State University.

Dr. Thompson comes to Forest Park with a wealth of experience in secondary education. He has served as a Social Studies teacher, wrestling coach, assistant principal, principal, and has most recently served as the Superintendent at Mount Vernon City Schools.

Dr. Thompson has been the recipient of several exemplary leadership awards:

2024 Visionary Leader Award

2023 Dobson EdTech Trailblazer Award

2022 IAPSS District VII Superintendent of the Year

Matt and his wife, Senta, have 3 children; Valarie (Junior), Natalie (freshman), and Chelsea (7th grade). They spend much of their time at sporting events, and also enjoy hiking and canoeing together. They are looking forward to becoming part of the Southeast Dubois community.