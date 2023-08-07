A Saint Meinrad Alumni was recently given the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Archbishop J. Peter Sartain was honored on August 1st with the Distinguished Alumnus Award at the annual Saint Meinrad Alumni Reunion.

He graduated from Saint Meinrad College in 1974 and retired in 2019 after leading the Archdiocese of Seattle for nine years. Before that, he served as bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, IL, for four years and as bishop of the Diocese of Little Rock for six years.

The award, given by the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association, was established in 1990 to honor alumni who exemplify the Gospel values and have provided exemplary service in their lives or professions. The recipient also reflects and upholds the core values and mission of Saint Meinrad. The association’s board of directors reviews nominations for the award annually and makes recommendations.

Archbishop J. Peter Sartain is the 33rd Saint Meinrad alumnus to receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award.