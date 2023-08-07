The Heartland Half Marathon is looking for volunteers.

The 11th annual Heartland Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, September 16, in Ferdinand, and is seeking volunteers for these areas:

On Friday, September 15th for the Kids Fun Run Event

On Race Day for the Team Transition Area

And on Race Day for Intersections Along the Route

The Heartland Half Marathon greatly appreciates volunteers who live along the marathon routes.

To view the half marathon and 5K route visit heartlandhalfmarathon.com/routes.

A short informational meeting regarding volunteer assignments will be held at the Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand, on Wednesday, September 6th from 3 to 6 PM ET for all volunteers.

At the meeting, volunteers will receive a free volunteer shirt to wear on the day of the event and have the opportunity to ask any questions regarding their volunteer duties.

To become a volunteer, or for more information, visit heartlandhalfmarathon.com/volunteer or call the Dubois County Visitors Center office at 812-482-9115 or email Jessica Lindauer at jlindauer@visitduboiscounty.com