CANNELTON, IN. On Saturday, July 29, as part of its 10th Annual Stem to Stone event, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized Patricia A. Jones of Cannelton as the seventh recipient of the organization’s annual REMEMBER Award. This award is given semi-annually to an individual or group who Remembers the fallen and their sacrifice in a way that goes above and beyond.

WAA’s Director of Locations and Groups, Julie Bright, who chaired the selection committee, spoke about Ms. Jones’ community efforts at the nonprofit’s annual weekend event held in the Downeast region of Maine, where it is headquartered.

“We try to take time each year to honor those special individuals and organizations who commit personal time, action, and intention in remembering our nation’s fallen heroes,” said Bright. “National Wreaths Across America Day is an event, but Wreaths Across America has a year-round mission. It is the heartfelt efforts of individuals like Patricia who make our mission to Remember, Honor, Teach their personal mission and help share the stories of the people who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms.”

Ms. Jones is the executive director of the local Cannelton Food Pantry and is a granddaughter, daughter, wife, and mother of United States Veterans. Fifteen years ago, her tireless commitment to our nation’s veterans commenced a personal gravesites photography and documentation effort for the Find-Grave website. Ten years ago, she attended gravestone restoration classes and has since cleaned and repaired countless gravestones. She, along with the help of her grandson, has located, marked, and documented ‘lost’ cemeteries. She has placed memorials and plaques on veteran graves and places flags and flowers in celebration of their service on related holidays. Ms. Jones also spearheads the Wreaths Across America program in her community.

“It’s always wonderful to spend time working on behalf of our nation’s veterans,” said Ms. Jones. “Thank you to everyone that I have worked with and volunteered with over the years. I am humbled to receive this award and will continue to be committed to helping remember all those who served. Thank you to Wreaths Across America and our nation’s veterans!”