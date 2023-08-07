(Huntingburg, IN) Joseph T. “Joe” Pund, age 93, of Huntingburg, passed peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery with family by his side, reuniting with his wife, Marlene, in heaven, on August 4, 2023.

He was born September 14, 1929, in Ferdinand, Indiana, to Theodore and Merie (Leuken) Pund. He married Marlene Schnellenberger on April 22, 1952, at St. Meinrad Archabbey. Joe was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a recipient of the Southern Indiana Honor Flight. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Y.M.I., V.F.W. Post #2366, Ferdinand American Legion, and Carpenters Union #90. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, I.U. Basketball and Indiana Colts Football. He was a charitable man who was selected as an Indiana Bicentennial torch bearer for Dubois County; who worked endlessly on the Huntingburg Little League fields and many other projects in the community.

You could find Joe playing sheepshead and euchre at the Y.M.I. Club with his friends, tending to the rose garden that he planted for his wife or vegetable garden with his canine companion, Missy, by his side. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene who passed on August 12, 2004; siblings, Adrian Pund, Leroy Pund, and Mary Ann Uebelhor; sisters-in-law, Rose Ann and Anna Mae Pund; brothers-in-law, Denis Uebelhor, Ken Dicus; and two grandsons, Eric and Justin Pund.



He is survived by his children, Jolene Pund of Huntingburg, Gary (Armida) Pund of Sacramento, CA, Stephen (Rachel) Pund of Huntingburg, Wayne (Marcia) of Dale, Michael (Denise) Pund of Evansville, Matthew (Phyllis) Pund of Huntingburg; three siblings, Francis Pund of St. Anthony, Ted (Nadine) Pund of Chandler, Terri Dicus of Dale; sisters-in-law, Doris (Charlie) Seng of Jasper, Mona Schnellenberger of Owensboro, Mary Ann Kaetzel; fourteen grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Christopher, Emily, Evan, Courtney, Nicholas, Ethan, Kelsey, Baden, Daniel, Kaitlyn, LeAndra, Joshua; and eleven great-grandchildren, K’Myra, Sky, N’Keol, Atticus, Braden, Bryce, Hudson, Tristan, Taylor, Franklin, and Moises.



A funeral mass for Joe Pund will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, August 11th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.



Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A rosary, prayer vigil, and Y.M.I memorial rite will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Boy Scout Troup #181, or a favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com