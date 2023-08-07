Portions of our broadcasting area woke up to storm damage today following a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) during the early morning hours.

Just after 3 o’clock Monday the NWS issued a Tornado Watch for Dubois, Crawford, Perry, and several other counties. The hazardous weather outlook for southern portions of the Hoosier state was in effect until 5 EST.

Locally, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office sent early morning notice that several downed trees and power lines were causing roadways in Haysville and Cuzco to become impassible. Motorists were asked to plan accordingly and avoid the area if possible.

The NWS is conducting a damage survey from northern Dubois County in an eastern path through Orange County and into northern Washington County today, Monday, August 7, 2023.

In the meantime, our listening area can prepare for another round of potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Forecasts predict the strongest of that system to hit areas east of I-65. We’ll report additional information on today’s damage survey and future severe weather threats.